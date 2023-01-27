V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

