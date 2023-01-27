V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.
Cloudflare Stock Up 7.3 %
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,785 shares of company stock worth $22,885,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.