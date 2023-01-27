V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,773 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $90.97 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

