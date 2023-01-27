V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,457 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PKW stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $94.84.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.