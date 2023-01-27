Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Lowered by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414,250 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 10.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vale by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 2,950,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,857,742. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

