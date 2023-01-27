Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $510.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

