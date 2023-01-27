Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $226.99

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.99 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.72). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 38,779 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.67. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12. The firm has a market cap of £96.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,397.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

