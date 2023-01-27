VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,674 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.93. 12,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,750. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

