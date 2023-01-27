Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 1,068,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,203. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

