Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.48. 495,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,155. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.71.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
