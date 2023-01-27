Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.01. 544,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,866. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

