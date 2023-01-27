Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 700,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,803. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

