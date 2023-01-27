Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $170.60. 193,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,243. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

