Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,870. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

