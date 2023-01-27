Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $372.97. 739,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,349. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.