Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 957,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,259. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $104.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

