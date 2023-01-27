Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $104.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

