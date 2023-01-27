Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 0.2%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €25.90 ($28.15) and last traded at €26.43 ($28.73). 92,377 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.47 ($28.77).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($19.02) target price on Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Varta in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

