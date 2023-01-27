Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.17 and traded as low as C$5.41. Velan shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 4,610 shares.

Velan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.