Venus (XVS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00023114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $77.50 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,598,726 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

