Verasity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.56 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Verasity has a market cap of $68.20 million and $16.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012432 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

