Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERBW) Shares Down 55.2%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 55.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.11. 54,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 19,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

