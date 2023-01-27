Verge Achieves Market Cap of $49.56 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and $906,140.22 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,061.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00380057 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015817 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00745323 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00095633 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00582409 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00188601 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,384,213 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
