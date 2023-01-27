Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,831 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,837,465. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

