Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,303.53

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $73,303.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,982.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00381495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00755589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00094396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00588237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00190810 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,981,285 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

