VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 301,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
