VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 301,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

