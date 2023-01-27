VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDL remained flat at $61.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,732. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.