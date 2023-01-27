VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.18

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.18 and traded as high as $62.13. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 14,643 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.