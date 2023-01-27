VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.18

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.18 and traded as high as $62.13. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 14,643 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

