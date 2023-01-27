Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,346,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,280,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,346,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,280,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

