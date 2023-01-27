Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.
VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.
In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,346,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,280,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,346,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,280,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
