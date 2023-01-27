Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $434.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

