Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.67. 5,340,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58. The company has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

