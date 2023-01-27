Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

