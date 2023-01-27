Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.42

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $152.08, with a volume of 163782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

