Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

VLPNY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.