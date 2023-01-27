Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 46,193 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.77 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

