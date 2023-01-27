Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE XOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
