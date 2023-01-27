Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

