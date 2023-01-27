Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 20.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

