Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

