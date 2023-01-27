Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

