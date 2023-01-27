Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

