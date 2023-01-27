Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 177 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after acquiring an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after acquiring an additional 115,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

