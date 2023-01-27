Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,874 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of F5 worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

FFIV opened at $147.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.