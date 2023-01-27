Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,796 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $295.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.07 and its 200 day moving average is $234.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

