Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 68.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 284.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

