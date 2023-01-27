Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $110.26 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400781 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,457.67 or 0.28132738 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00591087 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
