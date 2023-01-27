Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00017063 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $107.08 million and $12.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00217712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.87210207 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $13,038,463.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.