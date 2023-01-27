Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.50 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

