Walken Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00404290 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,583.88 or 0.28378212 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00585247 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

