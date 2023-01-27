Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €44.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($47.83) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($51.52) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

