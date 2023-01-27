Warburg Research Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS traded down €0.22 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €145.28 ($157.91). The stock had a trading volume of 500,694 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.43.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

